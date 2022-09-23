No efforts from govt in reviving sick industrial units across J&K: Masoodi

“Due to covid induced lockdowns our businesses instead of growing have turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) and more than 30 percent unit holders have become totally bankrupt in the state since August 2019. The government had last year promised to provide a ‘Union Territory package’ for industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir, but so far there is no such package," he said in a statement.

Suggesting that the government should provide capital infusion and relief packages to revive sick industries in Jammu and Kashmir, Masoodi said, “The claims of govt to give flip to entrepreneurship in Kashmir seems a pipe dream. When local unit holders are desperate and are unable to run their units properly then how do you expect outsiders to come and invest here."