No end to acute hardships faced by people: Tanvir Sadiq

Addressing a one day party convention in Hazratbal (Zadibal constituency), Tanvir said that the last few years have been marked by abandoned flagship programmes, broken promises and chaotic decision-making in crucial areas like urban Development.

“Haphazard construction works across Srinagar lays bare the utter absence of coordination between various govt agencies. Entire city has been defaced. Choked roads, regular traffic jams, and partial road closures have crippled the city. Commuters, office goers, traders and students continue to remain at the receiving end of it. Ideally the works should have been carried out in phases and under one umbrella to cause minimum inconvenience to people. Execution of works by multiple agencies like SMC, ERA, LCMA, drainage department, and National Buildings Construction Corporation all at the same time has adversely affected the daily lives of people,” he said.