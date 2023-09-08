No entry for cabs | Commuters travelling from Anantnag, Pulwama to LalChowk suffer

Following the renovation work of historic LalChowk, which was taken as part of the Smart City project, LalChowk was declared off-limits to the cabs operating from south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Anantnag and Tral areas.

"The traffic authorities do not allow the cabs from these areas to enter the city", said Mohamamd. Hussain, president Sumo Stand, Pulwama.

According to Hussain, the authorities also seized and challaned dozens of vehicles , which they had parked in a parking slot near Press Colony. " Later, we got them released through the court," said Hussain. Although after some time the cabs coming from other parts of south Kashmir were permitted to enter LalChowk, the restriction remained in place for the cabs operating from Pulwama, causing tremendous inconveniences to the commuters. "We ply between Pulwama and PanthaChowk only. These retractions are for us only," said Hussain.