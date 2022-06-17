No FAT institution affiliated with us: JKBOSE tells Govt

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Friday informed the J&K School Education Department (SED) that no institution of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) was affiliated with the board “as on date”.

In an official communication addressed to Additional Secretary SED, the J&K Board has said that the candidates of 10 academic institutions being run by FAT had been tagged by the board with the nearby government schools from time to time for examination purposes only.

“The decision was taken according to interim orders of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh as passed in the above referred OWP, coupled with the decision of the government communicated to this office vide letter issued on October 23 of 2019,” the document reads.