No FAT institution affiliated with us: JKBOSE tells Govt

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Friday informed the J&K School Education Department (SED) that no institution of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) was affiliated with the board “as on date”.
In an official communication addressed to Additional Secretary SED, the J&K Board has said that the candidates of 10 academic institutions being run by FAT had been tagged by the board with the nearby government schools from time to time for examination purposes only.
“The decision was taken according to interim orders of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh as passed in the above referred OWP, coupled with the decision of the government communicated to this office vide letter issued on October 23 of 2019,” the document reads.
The official document reads that around 10 schools which include Islamia Model School (Boys and Girls) Barzulla, Kupwara, Handwara, Devar Lolab Kupwara, Dooru Sopore, Batamaloo, New Chowk Anantnag, Safapora, Islamia Iqbal Memorial School Sopore and Noorul Islam High School Baramulla were run by FAT and their students were tagged with the nearby government schools as per the court orders.
“The enrollment of these academic institutions is not available with this office owing to their status of affiliation,” the document reads.
The J&K Board said that it was bound to comply with the instructions and orders as passed by the government vide Order No 1580-Edu of 2022 dated June 13 of 2022 and “as such shall be implemented in letter and spirit”.
The J&K government has derecognised all the FAT schools functional in J&K besides issuing orders for sealing of these “banned institutions” within 15 days.
The order in this regard was issued by the Principal SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh according to the directions passed by the High Court on April 16 of 2005 in OWP No 598/1989 followed by the order issued on December 15 of 2021 passed in CM 7939/2021 in OWP No 303/2010.
The government also ordered that all the students presently studying at these banned FAT schools should enroll themselves at the nearby government schools for the 2021-22 session.
“All the CEOs, Principals, and ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students,” the government order reads.
It said that the J&K Board recognition of 11 FAT schools was withdrawn and the students would be shifted to the nearby government schools.
As per the government order, FAT through its Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Bhat and others filed an OWP No 598/1989 before the High Court and sought a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to permit the students studying in the petitioners' schools to appear in the examination conducted by any one of the respondents herein and to declare results of such students.
However, the J&K government, as per the order banned the FAT association to be an unlawful association vide SRO No 11.51 notified on May 11 of 1990 given the powers conferred by sub section (1) of section 3 of the J&K Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1983.