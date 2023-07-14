Representational Picture
No 'flat rate' on electricity now for govt employees in official quarters of J&K's twin cities

The govt withdrew its 2013 order regarding payment of electricity charges by its employees at flat rates

Srinagar, July 14: The J&K Government on Friday withdrew its 2013 order regarding payment of electricity charges by its employees residing in official quarters at Srinagar and Jammu at flat rates. 

“The Government Order No. 301-GAD of 2013, dated 20.02.2013, pertaining to the payment of electricity charges by Government employees residing in Government Quarters at Srinagar and Jammu at flat rates, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” read the government order. 

