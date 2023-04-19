No flood-like situation in Kashmir, people need not to panic: Chief Engineer IF&C

Srinagar, Apr 19: As the Kashmir received incessant rainfall since yesterday, the authorities on Wednesday said that there is no alarming flood-like situation in the Valley and people need not to panic.

Quoting chief engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Er Naresh Kumar, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that there is not alarming situation in the Valley as of now.

“The alert level at Sangam is well below the danger mark and same is in Ram Munshi Bagh. There is no alarming flood like situation as of now and people also need not to panic,” he said.