No furniture for MBBS students in GMC Anantnag, hostels not in livable condition

The college which got the approval of 100 MBBS seats in 2019 from MCI (now National Medical Commission) has three batches, (1st Prof, 2nd Prof, and 1st Prof new batch).

The classes of the new batch are to begin. The students rue that the hostel lacks proper accommodation and was without any facility as a result of which they were still putting up in rented accommodation.

“For around 150 students in the boys’ hostel, there are mere 85 rooms. The first two batches are supposed to be accommodated in single seated rooms and the new batch in the triple seated rooms,” the students said.