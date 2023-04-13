No homework for students upto Class-II: DSEK issues schedule

Srinagar, Apr 13: School Education Department Thursday said that there shall be no homework for students upto Class-II while only a maximum of two hours a week shall be for Classes 3 to 5.

In a circular, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Director School Education Department said that for primary classes, there will be no homework up to Class-Il and a maximum of two hours a week from Classes III-V.

The circular readbthat in middle schools from Classes VI-VIII, there shall be a maximum of one hour a day that is about five to six hours a week.

It read that at secondary and higher secondary level, there shall be a maximum of two hours a day that is about 10 to 12 hours a week.