No infiltration till June this year in J&K: Union Minister

He also said that the approach adopted by the Government of India to tackle cross-border infiltration has ensured a perceptible decline in infiltration.

"Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration, which includes tactical deployment of forces at the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like surveillance cameras, night vision cameras, heat sensing gadgets, etc., multi-tiered deployment along IB and LoC and border fencing," he added.

Deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and foot-patrolling by the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), establishment of Border Police Posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators are among others, he said.