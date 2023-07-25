No infiltration till June this year in J&K: Union Minister
Srinagar, July 25: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that there was no infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir till June end this year.
Replying to a written question, the Minster, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that there has been zero infiltration into the Union Territory till June 30, 2023, 14 incidents in 2022, 34 in 2021, 51 in 2020 and 141 in 2019.
He also said that the approach adopted by the Government of India to tackle cross-border infiltration has ensured a perceptible decline in infiltration.
"Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration, which includes tactical deployment of forces at the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like surveillance cameras, night vision cameras, heat sensing gadgets, etc., multi-tiered deployment along IB and LoC and border fencing," he added.
Deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and foot-patrolling by the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), establishment of Border Police Posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators are among others, he said.