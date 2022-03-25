No Judicial officer shall leave station without prior permission of Competent Authority: HC

“The Rules governing the service conditions and the Circulars No. 3, 10, 106 issued on 11.05.1998, 05.02.1999 and 09.08.2002 respectively provide that no Judicial Officer shall leave the station without obtaining prior permission of the Competent Authority,” reads a circular issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta.

“Circular No. 36 dated 03.06.2009 provides that Presiding Officers of Magisterial Courts shall not leave the station without seeking and receiving proper permission from the Principal District & Sessions Judge, under whose jurisdiction they are working,” it said.