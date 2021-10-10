No leave granted to minority employees in Kashmir after civilian killings, J&K govt clarifies

The report quoted a government spokesman calling the reports as "fake news aimed to trigger panic among the minorities".

"The news seems to be based on fabricated messages uploaded by miscreants on WhatsApp. No such government order has been issued in this regard, " the official told the 'Times of India'.

Two teachers from the minority communities of the same school including a woman principal were shot dead inside the school premises in Srinagar's Eidgah area on Thursday. The killings came less than two days after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist and a non-local vendor were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.