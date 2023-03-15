No legal bar in exercising jurisdiction in contractual matters: HC

A Bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said this while allowing a contractor's plea seeking direction to the authorities to release a bill amount of Rs 40.71 lakh in his favour for execution of construction of two fountains in Srinagar.

“…from a bare perusal of the record and on careful analysis of the (Supreme Court) judgments, I hereby conclude that law does not put any bar or any fetters on the High Court in respect of exercising its writ jurisdiction in contractual matters,” the Bench said.