No major disruptions witnessed during snowfall in Anantnag : Government

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom conducted an extensive tour of various areas. He visited Govt Hospital Janglat Mandi and Sub District Hospital Bijbehara and interacted with the staff and patients. He directed the hospital officials to ensure round the clock availability of medical personnel.

Dr Basharat also visited the KPDCL workshop at Bijbehara. He directed the officials to ensure that any outages in transformers must be restored without any delays. He said that electric outages must be minimised and the department should ensure time bound replacement of transformers, wherever required.