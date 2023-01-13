No major disruptions witnessed during snowfall in Anantnag : Government

Anantnag, Jan 13: Following the first snowfall in the district and accumulation of almost one foot of snow in some areas, snow cutters were deployed across the district to ensure all roads were operational and no major disruptions in services were witnessed.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom conducted an extensive tour of various areas. He visited Govt Hospital Janglat Mandi and Sub District Hospital Bijbehara and interacted with the staff and patients. He directed the hospital officials to ensure round the clock availability of medical personnel.
Dr Basharat also visited the KPDCL workshop at Bijbehara. He directed the officials to ensure that any outages in transformers must be restored without any delays. He said that electric outages must be minimised and the department should ensure time bound replacement of transformers, wherever required.
He also visited the Snow Control Room of the Mechanical Engineering Division. It was informed that Snow clearance operations are underway in all parts of the district with special focus on calls for emergency assistance.
The officials informed the DC that P1 roads and access roads to medical facilities are being cleared on priority.
Dr Basharat said that men and machinery have been deployed and Snow clearance operations are underway. He said that due to continuous Snowfall, roads are slippery and people should exercise caution when travelling. He said that he is personally monitoring essential services and there have been no reports of major disruptions and power outages due to faults being addressed swiftly by response teams on the job.
He said people can reach the District Administration on the control numbers circulated for assistance. All control rooms are functioning and calls for help are being addressed. He said every effort is on to ensure minimum disruption to people.
The DC was accompanied by ADC Anantnag among other officials.