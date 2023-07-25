No MRs in hospital premises, prescribe generic medicines only: SKIMS missive

Srinagar, Jul 25: The SKIMS administration on Tuesday curtailed the visits of Medical Representatives into hospital premises.

"It has been conveyed by Director General Health Services, Government of India and endorsed by Director SKIMS & Ex. Officio Secretary to Government, that all the medications prescribed in Government Hospitals should be Generic Medicines only and not in any case branded medicines,” read the circular issued by SKIMS, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).