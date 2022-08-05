No NC, PDP leader under house arrest: Police

Srinagar, Aug 5: Police on Friday said there is a fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest at Gupkar Road. This news is completely baseless.
A statement said, “ There are additional personnel deployed on Gupkar Road on certain places in view of certain inputs of terror attack. Ms Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar in Afternoon. Media friends are advised to verify news from authorities before circulating. JKP is a fully professional police force and is well aware of its duties.”