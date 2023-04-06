No need to worry about new Covid-19 variant: DAK

Srinagar, Apr 06: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said there is no need to worry about new Covid-19 variant.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the new sub-variant causes more severe disease,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said the new variant is causing uptick of cases in some parts of the country.

“While cases are rising, there is no evidence of increase in hospitalization,” he said adding there is no need to panic as long as it does not lead to severe illness.”

The DAK President said case count has lost relevance; hospitalization numbers are now reliable markers when it comes to assessing the threat from pandemic.

“If we continue to highlight only the increase in cases, we run the risk of causing unnecessary public panic,” he said.