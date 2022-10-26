No option left for separatists except joining mainstream: BJP’s Sunil Sharma

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a celebratory function on the occasion of Accession Day in Srinagar, Sharma said that Hurriyat leaders and separatists "have only two options left, either join the mainstream or go to jail", news agency KNO reported.

Sharma was replying to a question about reports of Bilal Lone, a Hurriyat leader and brother of Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone, reportedly joining the mainstream.