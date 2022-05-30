No order to surrender ration cards : FCSCA
Srinagar: Calling the rumours of surrendering of ration cards baseless, officials Monday said that there was no order to surrender ration cards anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pertinently, several media organisations had carried a news claiming that people in Jammu Kashmir have been asked to submit their ration cards and other details to the concerned department.
Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs said that the rumours are baseless and people should not give out their ration card details to anyone claiming to be from “our department. “Nowhere in Jammu Kashmir has any order been issued by the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department,” he said.
The order going viral is from Uttar Pradesh, it has nothing to do with Jammu Kashmir, he said. “There might be other agencies seeking information from the people, but the CAPD has not issued any order. We appeal to the people not to pay heed to such rumors,” he said.
He said that the administration in Jammu Kashmir had issued no such orders of surrendering ration cards or sought any details from the general public. “People should desist from paying heed to any such rumours or spreading them,” he appealed. (SNS)