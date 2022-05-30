No order to surrender ration cards : FCSCA

Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs said that the rumours are baseless and people should not give out their ration card details to anyone claiming to be from “our department. “Nowhere in Jammu Kashmir has any order been issued by the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department,” he said.

The order going viral is from Uttar Pradesh, it has nothing to do with Jammu Kashmir, he said. “There might be other agencies seeking information from the people, but the CAPD has not issued any order. We appeal to the people not to pay heed to such rumors,” he said.