No orders issued over mass transfer, leave or deployment of staffers from minorities in Kashmir: J&K govt

The clarification by the Principal Secretary to the government School Education Department comes on the heels of a statement by the Director School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir saying the government was "mulling" to post the teachers from minority communities to "safer" locations in view of the killings.



"Government is thinking on those lines. Data are being collected. We will definitely take a call on it. Accordingly a decision will be taken. It is already under consideration. The government is aware of the situation. It will definitely take a call on it, " Mir said at a function in Srinagar today in reply to a question whether teachers from minority communities in Kashmir will be shifted to secured locations in view of the attacks.

The communique by the Principal Secretary SED while clarifying that no orders on mass leave, mass transfer or deployment of the staffers from minority communities in Kashmir had been issued, said that all schools are running as per normal schedule in J&K as per the guidelines and SOPs with regard to COVID-19.

Principal Government Higher Secondary School Eidgah in Srinagar, Supinder Kour and another teacher Deepak Chand were shot dead inside the school premises on the morning of October 7. The killings came less than two days after Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, non-local vendor Virendra Paswan were shot dead in Srinagar and cab driver Mohammad Shafi Lone was killed in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.