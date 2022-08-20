‘No outsider included in voter lists’ Bukhari thanks PM Modi, HM Shah for clarification

On this occasion, many people, especially advocates, joined the Apni Party. Those who joined also included retired Registrar from University of Jammu Moti Singh. Altaf Bukhari welcomed them into the party fold and hoped that their joining would strengthen the party.

Referring to the controversy on voting rights to outsiders, he expressed shock at how an attempt as a part of a conspiracy was made to fuel the peaceful situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lauding the immediate response of the Government of India, he said, “Apni Party immediately reacted to the conspiracy. We held a press conference and appealed to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister which compelled the Government of India to issue a clarification that no outsider has been added in the electoral rolls, but the eligible youth from J&K who have attained the age of 18-years were added in the election list.”