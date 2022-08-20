‘No outsider included in voter lists’ Bukhari thanks PM Modi, HM Shah for clarification

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister for the issuance of prompt clarification that no voter from outside J&K was included in the electoral list, but the youth of J&K, who had attained the age of 18-years were added in the electoral rolls.
Addressing a public gathering at Janipur, following the inauguration of election office of Apni Party during a programme organised by spokesperson of the party and senior advocate, Nirmal Singh Kotwal, Altaf Bukhari said that the opening of the election office in Jammu North showed the serious approach of party leaders in Jammu including rural and urban presidents who work tirelessly for the strengthening of the party and they had taken initiative with the support from Jammu’s leadership.
On this occasion, many people, especially advocates, joined the Apni Party. Those who joined also included retired Registrar from University of Jammu Moti Singh. Altaf Bukhari welcomed them into the party fold and hoped that their joining would strengthen the party.
Referring to the controversy on voting rights to outsiders, he expressed shock at how an attempt as a part of a conspiracy was made to fuel the peaceful situation of Jammu and Kashmir.
Lauding the immediate response of the Government of India, he said, “Apni Party immediately reacted to the conspiracy. We held a press conference and appealed to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister which compelled the Government of India to issue a clarification that no outsider has been added in the electoral rolls, but the eligible youth from J&K who have attained the age of 18-years were added in the election list.”
He said, “A government officer irresponsibly issued a statement in a press conference that 25 lakhs new voters from outside J&K would be eligible to participate in upcoming assembly elections and it sparked massive outrage in Kashmir as well as in Jammu. The matter was very serious as it was against the wishes of the people of J&K. The Apni Party immediately condemned it. Our appeal forced the Government of India to issue a clarification to end the speculations and rumour mongering.”
While appreciating the Jammu Dogras for their hospitality towards the displaced persons, he said, “When we come to Jammu, we get a sigh of relief as Jammu continues to accommodate the displaced people from Kashmir and other parts of Jammu region, who were affected due to militancy or other reasons in the last 32 years. These people were displaced and forced to abandon their homes because of the unstable situation in their respective areas.”