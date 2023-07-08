No pitching of tents in Gulmarg without permission: CEO GDA

“Permission for installation of temporary tents in the jurisdiction of Gulmarg is subject to the various dos and don't which shall be conveyed in the permission letter only. It has been observed that sometimes installation of tents in Gulmarg have created law and order problems and burning of fire and stoves inside the tents may sometime prove fatal and is life threatening.”

It added that in order to redress the above mentioned problems and to save the life of the tourists, and to maintain eco-fragile environment in the area, all the stake holders of Gulmarg Development Authority, visitors and tourists are advised to follow the rules and regulation and obtain proper permission before installation of tents, so that any untoward incident is averted, otherwise action as warranted under rules shall be tritiated against violators—(KNO)