‘No place for indiscipline’, says saffron party after Basant Rath registers himself as BJP activist online

The officer, who remained suspended for the past three years, was given premature retirement by the government through a notification dated August 7.

Soon after Rath shared on social media a screenshot of a welcome note from the BJP for his joining the party online, the BJP’s J&K chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said, “Anyone can join as a member of the BJP using an online facility. It is the party leadership which finally takes a call whether the individual is inducted or given any responsibility in the party.”

He, however, added, “In BJP, there is no place for indiscipline. He (Rath) has been given premature retirement because of indiscipline.”