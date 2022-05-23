Kashmir

No plans to disengage employees working under Rehber-e-Khel, Janglat and NYC schemes: J&K Govt

The aggrieved employees have said that the government plans to re-advertise the posts a move that will leave them in a quandary.
Youth employed under Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat schemes during a protest demanding rollback of alleged order Jammu and Kashmir government to re-advertise the posts, in Srinagar on Sunday May 22, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 23: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday clarified that it has no plans to disengage the employees working under Rehber-e-Khel, Janglat and NYC schemes.

“This is to clarify that the Govt of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme,” DIPR J&K tweeted this afternoon.

On Sunday, politicians decried the alleged move with former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti terming it as “absurd order”, saying “re-advertising the posts was a malicious move initiated to facilitate non-residents' entry on these posts.”

