No plans to disengage employees working under Rehber-e-Khel, Janglat and NYC schemes: J&K Govt

Srinagar, May 23: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday clarified that it has no plans to disengage the employees working under Rehber-e-Khel, Janglat and NYC schemes.
“This is to clarify that the Govt of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme,” DIPR J&K tweeted this afternoon.
The aggrieved employees have said that the government plans to re-advertise the posts a move that will leave them in a quandary.
On Sunday, politicians decried the alleged move with former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti terming it as “absurd order”, saying “re-advertising the posts was a malicious move initiated to facilitate non-residents' entry on these posts.”