No prayers at Jamia Masjid | Farooq, Altaf Bukhari criticise move

In a statement Dr Farooq said, "Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicentre of faith of millions of Muslims across J&K. Having this great mosque out of bounds for people on the auspicious day of Jumat-ul-Vida is highly deplorable. Such unwarranted curbs hurt the religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country's democratic, secular moorings besides debunking the claims of government on changed ground situation across Kashmir," he said.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday expressed deep regret over the closure of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, and termed the act by the authorities as "deeply regrettable" and a "brazen violation of religious freedom,"