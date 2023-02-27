No property tax on 40% of J&K population; remaining to pay between Rs 600 to Rs 1000 annually, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Feb 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that 40 per cent of the J&K population will have to pay no property tax and the remaining 60 per cent have to pay nominal amount between Rs 600 to Rs 1000 maximum amount per annum. He said that tax amount fixed is one-tenth of the tax being paid by Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here, the LG, said in J&K, 2,03,680 households are less than 1,500 Sq feet.

“Forty per cent people won’t have to pay the tax. Eighty percent of the 2,0,3680 households will have to pay nominal amount of Rs 600 only while rest will have to pay a nominal amount of Rs 1000 as property tax per annum. This amount is one-tenth of the tax amount being paid by Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun,” the LG Sinha said.