No registered body by name of Kashmir Press Club: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said in the Lok Sabha the Estates Department of the UT administration has taken over the government building where the Kashmir Press Club was operated, on January 17, in presence of the Srinagar executive magistrate and the government building has deployment of static guard for its protection.

"Presently, there is no registered body by the name of Kashmir Press Club or its elected managing body since the Kashmir Press Club, as a registered body, has ceased to exist and has failed to register itself under the Societies Registration Act, 1860," he said replying to a written question.

The Kashmir Press Club has "ceased to exist", the J&K administration said on January 17 as it took back the premises allotted to the largest journalists' body in the valley following "dissensions" between two factions, one of which had tacit support from the government.