No restrictions, internet blockade on I-Day in Kashmir: Div Com

Srinagar, Aug 12: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday said there won't be any restrictions on the eve of Independence Day in Kashmir while the internet and facilities will also function smoothly.

Addressing a news conference here at his office chamber, Bidhuri, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that all the arrangements have been finalized to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day.

He added that the venue for the main event in Srinagar has been changed from Sk Stadium to Bakshi Stadium in wake of the space crunch as this year the administration is expecting a huge participation of people in the event.