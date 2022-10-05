No restrictions on Mehbooba; she is free to travel: Srinagar Police

Srinagar, Oct 5: Srinagar police on Tuesday clarified that former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was free to travel to Pattan while refuting her allegations that she was put under house arrest.
“It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel,” said the police, in a tweet.
Earlier, Mehbooba had alleged that she was not allowed to travel to Pattan for a worker’s wedding.
“While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy,I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding.If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner,” she wrote on Twitter while tagging the profiles of the Home Minister and LG Manoj Sinha.