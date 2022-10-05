No restrictions on Mehbooba; she is free to travel: Srinagar Police

Earlier, Mehbooba had alleged that she was not allowed to travel to Pattan for a worker’s wedding.

“While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy,I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding.If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner,” she wrote on Twitter while tagging the profiles of the Home Minister and LG Manoj Sinha.