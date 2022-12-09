No room for communal politics: Hakeem Yaseen

He said India is a socially pleural country where there was no room for communal politics.

According to a press note, speaking at one day convention of PDF workers of Reyaar,Gogithaji ,Kralpathri,Yarikhah, Shanipora, Dabipora and Talaporahalqas of Khansahib constituency in central district Budgam on Wednesday ,Hakeem Yaseen cautioned people against nefarious designs to communalise politics adding that political parties thriving on deciet and division of communities on the basis of religion and region need to be isolated and curbed.