No sale, purchase or registration of any vehicle involving minors: RTO

Srinagar, Apr 28: Authorities in the Regional Transport office here on Friday asked all the registered dealers, officers, officials of the Motor Vehicle Department and insurance agencies not to make any sale, purchase or register any vehicle involving a minor.

Quoting a circular by the Office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the motor vehicle dealers have sold and registered motor vehicles in the name of minors, which amounts to a violation of Section 10 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.