No scope for ‘deputationist’ to be appointed as GM, DyGM in RTC: HC

“This is in conflict with the rules in vogue and thus cannot sustain the test of law, more particularly, when Regulation 18 of the Regulations of 2013 in clear cut terms provides for relaxation of any provisions of the Regulations of 2013 to benefit the member of the corporation insofar as the recruitment, promotions, period of probation, retention in service or otherwise, qualification, age, experience, passing of examination or test and training and refresher courses,” the court said.

From the perusal of the Rules of 1986, the Division Bench said it was apparent that the post of DGM (Maintenance) was to be filled by way of selection from Class V Category A with five years of experience in Class V.

Similarly, the Division Bench said that the perusal of the Regulations of 2013 makes it apparent that the post of DGM was to be filled up by way of selection from Class VI Category A&B with a minimum of seven years experience as Traffic Manager, Works Manager, and Manager (Finance).