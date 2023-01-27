'No security lapse in Yatra': J&K police responds to Rahul Gandhi

"Organisers & managers of BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point, " the police said.

It said that full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments.

"JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organizers. Rest of yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security, " the police said.