No shortage of fuel in Kashmir, says Div Com

Srinagar, June 16: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole on Thursday said that there was no shortage of fuel in Kashmir and that people shouldn’t need heed to ‘baseless’ rumours.
“There is no need to panic as people can go to retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to buy fuel,” he said, as per news agency KNS.
Pole also said that Hindustan Oil Corporation Limited would also have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel by today evening. While claiming that there wouldn't be any problem regarding the availability of fuel, he advised people to purchase fuel as per their need.
The Div Com's statement comes on the heels of an exclusive Greater Kashmir report in today's issue that oil market companies have reduced fuel supplies to retail outlets leading to an unusual rush of consumers across the Kashmir division.