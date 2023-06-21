‘No Smoking Pledge Ceremony’ in all health institutions today

Srinagar, June 21: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has asked all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Block Medical Officers to carry out “No Smoking Pledge Ceremony” in all the health institutions on Thursday.
“In pursuance to the directions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued vide D.O. No.P.16016/01/202-TC dated. 23 May-2023 and as per the instruction of Secretary Health & Medical Department J&K issued on eve of the World No Tobacco Day, all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Block Medical Officers are requested to carry out No Smoking Pledge Ceremony in all the health institutions of your respective jurisdiction on 22nd of June-2023 at 11:00 am,” reads an official order.
The ceremony aims to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and encourage individuals to pledge against smoking. By involving medical professionals and healthcare facilities, the initiative seeks to set a positive example for the community and promote a smoke-free environment.
Additionally, all Chief Medical Officers in the Kashmir division have been personally tasked with overseeing and monitoring the pledge ceremony activities.
They are required to submit a comprehensive action taken report to the Directorate of Health on the same day, ensuring accountability and effective implementation of the anti-tobacco initiatives.
“The Department of Health’s tobacco control efforts highlight its commitment to reducing tobacco-related illnesses and creating a healthier future for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. By promoting tobacco-free villages, targeting youth, and implementing measures in educational institutions, the department aims to tackle tobacco addiction from multiple angles, fostering a smoke-free society,” officials said.
These initiatives align with the broader goal of the National Tobacco Control Programme, which strives to prevent the initiation of tobacco use, promote quitting among current tobacco users, protect non-smokers from exposure to secondhand smoke, and strengthen the overall enforcement of tobacco control laws.
State Nodal Officer, National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) Dr Mir Mushtaq said that the department was focused on tobacco control programmes and campaigns in Kashmir.
“There are different laws of COTPA which need to be implemented,” he said.