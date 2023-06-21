‘No Smoking Pledge Ceremony’ in all health institutions today

“In pursuance to the directions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued vide D.O. No.P.16016/01/202-TC dated. 23 May-2023 and as per the instruction of Secretary Health & Medical Department J&K issued on eve of the World No Tobacco Day, all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Block Medical Officers are requested to carry out No Smoking Pledge Ceremony in all the health institutions of your respective jurisdiction on 22nd of June-2023 at 11:00 am,” reads an official order.

The ceremony aims to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and encourage individuals to pledge against smoking. By involving medical professionals and healthcare facilities, the initiative seeks to set a positive example for the community and promote a smoke-free environment.