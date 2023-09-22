No state service officer from J&K inducted into IFS in past decade

“Despite availability of eligible officers from State Service, the department has been delaying the process on one pretext or the other to adjust some blue-eyed ineligible officers from Wild life protection department. The career of trained IFS eligible officers is put to doll drums just to promote nepotism which is illegal & against the rules,” they said.

Sources said that now, against the rules a top official recently called a meeting of senior officers of the department to review the discussion on state service only to give fresh twist to the definition of “State Forest Service” in order to adjust ineligible officers from Wildlife Protection Department.

“As on date, 46 officers of Forest Gazetted Service are eligible and entitled to be considered for their induction into IFS and there is no basis to accommodate the ineligible officers from Wildlife Protection department.”

They said that any such attempt is contrary to law and will affect the career progression of eligible officers from Forest Gazetted Service.