No state service officer from J&K inducted into IFS in past decade

Srinagar, Sep 22: In a concerning development, it has come to light that no State Service Officer from Jammu and Kashmir has been inducted into the Indian Forest Service (IFS) over the past decade. Instead, allegations of attempts to facilitate the induction of ineligible officers from the Wildlife Protection department have emerged, casting a shadow of doubt on the transparency of the recruitment process within the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department.
Sources aware of development said the Forest department is already facing a dearth of forest officers as out of total strength of 106 IFS officers only 51 officers are in place including officers on deputation to the Central Government.
They said that since 2013, there has been no induction in IFS from state service and the Forest Ministry has already identified 29 vacancies up to 2019 for induction from eligible state service officers into IFS.
“Despite availability of eligible officers from State Service, the department has been delaying the process on one pretext or the other to adjust some blue-eyed ineligible officers from Wild life protection department. The career of trained IFS eligible officers is put to doll drums just to promote nepotism which is illegal & against the rules,” they said.
Sources said that now, against the rules a top official recently called a meeting of senior officers of the department to review the discussion on state service only to give fresh twist to the definition of “State Forest Service” in order to adjust ineligible officers from Wildlife Protection Department.
“As on date, 46 officers of Forest Gazetted Service are eligible and entitled to be considered for their induction into IFS and there is no basis to accommodate the ineligible officers from Wildlife Protection department.”
They said that any such attempt is contrary to law and will affect the career progression of eligible officers from Forest Gazetted Service.