No traffic to be allowed on Srinagar-Ladakh road on May 10, 11

Srinagar, May 09: The Srinagar- Ladakh road will have no traffic movement on May 10 and 11 owing to widening work and fresh snowfall on upper reaches.
SSP Traffic, rural Kashmir, Ravinder Pal Singh in a communication has declared May 10 and 11 as 'traffic dry days'.
"In view of widening work along Sonamarg-Minimarg stretch of SSG road, owing to fresh snow fall in upper reaches of Baltal and Zojila, 10th and 11th of May, 2023 would be "Traffic Dry Days" on Srinagar-Ladakh road," it said.
"As such all Ladakh bound motorists are informed through the medium of this advisory that they shall avoid travel towards Ladakh on the dates designated as Traffic Dry Days, " it advised.