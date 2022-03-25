No water, electricity to govt building built sans permission: Admin

“In order to achieve objectives of holistic layout to guide future growth and development which inter-alia includes coherent connection between buildings, social settings, and their surrounding environments, the Master plans are conceptualized as a planning document, to which the constructional activities must strictly adhere to,” reads a government circular.

In the recent times, the circular noted that it has been observed that some Government buildings are being constructed without seeking prior permission of the Competent Authority under the Control of Building Operations Act and Rules, “thereby rendering the elaborated set of guidelines/procedure as enunciated under Master Plan and Building Bye Laws ineffective.”