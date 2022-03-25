No water, electricity to govt building built sans permission: Admin

Srinagar, Mar 25: The Government on Friday ordered that no official buildings should be constructed without requisite prior permission of competent authority and ordered that no electricity, water connections and other civic amenities shall be provided to any such structures.
“In order to achieve objectives of holistic layout to guide future growth and development which inter-alia includes coherent connection between buildings, social settings, and their surrounding environments, the Master plans are conceptualized as a planning document, to which the constructional activities must strictly adhere to,” reads a government circular.
In the recent times, the circular noted that it has been observed that some Government buildings are being constructed without seeking prior permission of the Competent Authority under the Control of Building Operations Act and Rules, “thereby rendering the elaborated set of guidelines/procedure as enunciated under Master Plan and Building Bye Laws ineffective.”
“ This deviance has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” it reads, adding, “Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Commissioners/Head of Secretaries/Divisional Commissioners/Deputy Departments/PSUs/Corporations to ensure that no Government building is Constructed without prior permission of the Competent Authority under the aforementioned rules”. Besides, no electricity/water connections and other civic amenities shall be provided to any such building by the concerned Departments/Corporations without submission of Occupation Certificate (OC) from the Building Permission Authority, it added.