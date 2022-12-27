Nocturnal fire guts several houses in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 27: Several houses were gutted in an overnight massive blaze at Kunrache locality in Dalgate area of Kashmir capital here.

News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that flames broke out of a residential house and soon after spreading to several structures in proximity during night hours that left several families affected.

They said that the residences of Mudasir Ahmad Matta son of Abdul Khaliq, Ghulam Qadir Matta son of late Mohammad Sidiq, Ghulam Mohammad Matta son of Mohammad Abdullah, Zahoor Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rahim, Mohd Sidiq Matta son of Ghulam Ahmad and Tabasum Mehnaz daughter of Mohammad Saleem were gutted in this overnight blaze.