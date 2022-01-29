Nodal officer designated to set up J&K anti-human trafficking units

Jammu, Jan 29: J&K Home Department Saturday designated a nodal officer for implementation of the project on setting up or strengthening anti-human trafficking units in J&K.
As per the Home Department order, the Head of the Crime Branch, J&K will act as the nodal officer for the purpose.
“The Head of the Crime Branch, J&K is hereby designated as the nodal officer to coordinate the implementation of the project on setting up or strengthening anti human trafficking units in the UT of J&K,” the order read.