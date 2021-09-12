Nomad family feared dead in cloudburst in north Kashmir's Rafiabad

Quoting police sources, news agency GNS reported that the calamity struck the hilly area and hit the Bakerwal family comprising at least five members even as numbers could vary and possibility of higher figure has not been ruled out.

Soon a police party headed by local SHO rushed to the spot along with members SDRF, a police source said. So far, one body has been reportedly found as there are inadequate communication links to the area, he added.

The family so trapped in the calamity is said to be that of Haji Bashir Bakarwal of Rajouri but the final confirmation is awaited in this regard.