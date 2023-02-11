Nomination of Numberdars runs opposite to claims of govt : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 11: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the recent move of J&K administration to nominate Numberdars/Chowkidars for villages and towns across J&K runs contrary to the government claims of strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, echoing the concerns of a delegation of Numberdars that had called on him, Dr Farooq said that the government is trying to bring in their own people for this important position through backdoor.