Non- availability of public transport: Students hold protest in Ganderbal

The girl students mostly from Gutlibagh, Nunner and adjoining areas omplained that the road from Gutlibagh, Chapergund is in shambles and the drivers prefer not to ply on this road.

They said they are facing problems while going to and coming back from schools and colleges. Owing to shortage of buses and minibuses they are not able to reach their schools and colleges on time.

They said, “Our studies are suffering as most of our time is wasted waiting for transport. “Amid slogans the students were demanding regular and timely transport facilities. They further said they get late to their schools and colleges every day.