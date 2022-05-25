Non- availability of public transport: Students hold protest in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The girl students of various schools in Ganderbal district on Tuesday staged a protest against shortage of public transport facility in the area.
The students blocked the busy Srinagar-Leh highway at Wayil to demand regular and timely transportation facilities.The protesting students said they were facing immense hardships due to non-availability of transport facility.
The girl students mostly from Gutlibagh, Nunner and adjoining areas omplained that the road from Gutlibagh, Chapergund is in shambles and the drivers prefer not to ply on this road.
They said they are facing problems while going to and coming back from schools and colleges. Owing to shortage of buses and minibuses they are not able to reach their schools and colleges on time.
They said, “Our studies are suffering as most of our time is wasted waiting for transport. “Amid slogans the students were demanding regular and timely transport facilities. They further said they get late to their schools and colleges every day.
“Several times the matter was brought to the notice of authorities despite that nothing in this regard has been done so for,”they said. Later, the protesting students dispersed off peacefully after officials assured them to raise their grievance before the concerned authorities.