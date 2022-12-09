‘Non-confidence motion fails’ | Rafiq Balote to continue as Chairman BDC Uri

Srinagar, Dec 9:MohdRafiqBalote will continue as the Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Uri as a non-confidence motion against him failed on Friday.
“The sarpanches and panches who submitted the motion needed 2/3 of majority to defeat the BDC but couldn’t get it. They needed nine votes but got eight only,” Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, BaramullaGulzar Ahmad Khan told Greater Kashmir.
“Now, Rafiq Ahmad Balote will continue as BDC Uri,” he said.
On Wednesday, sarpanches and panches of nine panchayathalqas of Uri block held a protest against Chairman BDC Uri over his failure to take up the developmental works and meet the expectations of the general public.
Following the protest, a meeting was called by the concerned officials to decide the fate of the BDC Uri on Friday.
Earlier, these sarpanches and panches of block Uri had submitted no-confidence motion against the BDC Uri saying they are not happy with Balote’s performance.
The sarpanches had called the BDC as an incompetent person. “He is not attending his office regularly and remains absent. He is not performing his duties as he is bound to instead, he is involved in gross misconduct with panches and sarpanches and has failed to redress the demands of our areas,” they said.