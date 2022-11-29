Punjab resident dies of suffocation due to gas leak in Sopore, another hospitalised

Sopore, Nov 29: A non-local died while another one was hospitalised due to suffocation caused by gas leak in Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the non-local died while his colleague was hospitalised after suffocation caused by gas leak when they were sleeping in a truck in Fruit Mandi Sopore.
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar and another one, who has been shifted to SDH Sopore has been identified as Anwesh Kumar. “They were residents of Gurdaspur locality of Punjab.”
The official said they were ascertaining further details about the incident.