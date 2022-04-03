Non-local driver, helper shot at in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 3: Two non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the duo Surinder and Dheeraj Dutta, one of them driver and another conductor of a poultry vehicle and both residents of Pathankote received gunshot injuries in left side of chest and leg respectively. Both were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama.
Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pulwama Dr B S Tullah told GNS that Surinder has been referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment.
Dheeraj is undergoing treatment at the hospital, Dr Tullah said.