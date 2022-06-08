Non-local labourer dies of cardiac arrest in Pakherpora Budgam, cremated by locals

Srinagar, Jun 8: A non-local labourer died of suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at Pakherpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that Lakhan Devrishi, 52, a resident of Halhalia Araria Khawashpur in Bihar fell unconscious at his rented room in Mohandpora Pakherpora and was brought to CHC Pakherpora by his associates.
However the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, the official said.
Locals along with police later cremated and performed the last rites of the man at Hukhdiyagi Pakherpora.