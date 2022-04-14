Non-local labourer killed, another injured in Budgam mishap

Srinagar Apr 14: A non-local labourer was killed and another got injured after a bonded iron rod fell upon them at a construction site in Thukerpora Gudsathoo area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency KDC reported that the labourers were taken to Sub District Hospital Chadoora where one of them identified as Lal Chand son of Jagir Chand, a resident of Batoli district of Mirzapur Banaras UP was declared dead.
Another labourer Raju son of Ram Prasad was referred to JVC hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.
A police officer said a case under relevant section of law is being registered in the incident and further investigation is on.