Non-local labourer killed, another injured in work-site accident in Budgam

Srinagar, Apr 14: A non-local labourer was killed while another got injured after an iron rod fell upon them during work at Thukerpora Gudsathoo area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.
The non-local labourer died on the spot while another was injured in the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Lal Chand son of Jagir Chand, a resident of Batoli district of Mirzapur Banaras UP, while the injured labourer was identified as Raju son of Ram Prasad.
A police officer confirming the incident said both labourers were taken to Sub District Hospital Chadoora after the incident where Chand was declared dead. “Another injured labourer has been shifted to JVC hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment,” he said, adding that a case “under relevant section of law” is being registered and further investigation is on. (KDC)