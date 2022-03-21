Non-local labourer shot at in Pulwama, hospitalised

Srinagar, Mar 21: A non-local labourer was on Monday evening shot at by militants in Gangoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the man identified as Bisujeet Kumar, son of Paras Mandan of Bihar was rushed to the District Hospital Pulwama for treatment.
The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
This is the 2nd militant attack of the evening in Kashmir. Earlier, a man identified as Tahir Mohiudin was shot at near his home in Gotpora village in central Kashmir's Budgam and succumbed on way to the hospital, police said.