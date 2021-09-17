Non-local labourer shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

"Today at about 2055hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Nehama area of Kulgam where terrorists had fired upon a non-local labour. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot," a police spokesman said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a non-local labour identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdhary son of Khokha Chowdhary resident of Preetnagar Kathiyar Bihar at Nehama area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment, however, doctors declared him brought dead," he added.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and taken up investigation.

The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.